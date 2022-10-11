DAGCO Inc. Buys 9,961 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 5.5% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,432. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.80 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.07.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.