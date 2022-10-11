DAGCO Inc. Sells 1,898 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,440. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

