DAGCO Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 100,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,868,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,105,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 18,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $3.28 on Tuesday, hitting $254.57. 8,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,327. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.03. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $254.27 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.