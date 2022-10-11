Dale R. Brown Sells 3,574 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GitLab Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GTLB stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.46. 1,045,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion and a PE ratio of -31.94. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 51.69%. GitLab’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on GitLab to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. bought a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,327,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP boosted its stake in GitLab by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,018 shares during the period. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

