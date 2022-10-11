Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Reduced by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89,949 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 6.3% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Danaher worth $292,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Danaher by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Danaher by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 48,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $5.55 on Tuesday, reaching $255.86. The stock had a trading volume of 50,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,714. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.33.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

