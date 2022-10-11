Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.29 billion.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DRI opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $156.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 74.9% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

