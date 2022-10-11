DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,490 shares during the period. DaVita comprises approximately 2.8% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of DaVita worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 30.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth $1,495,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1,416.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

Shares of DVA traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $87.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.86. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.19. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

