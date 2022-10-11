DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Buys 1,910 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Kabouter Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 206,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $124,184,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.54. 1,878,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,731,912. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

