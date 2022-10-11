DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Buys 49 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Amgen by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 10,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $12.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.79. 300,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,692. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.03 and a 200 day moving average of $243.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

