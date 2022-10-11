DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Has $1.16 Million Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. IDEX makes up about 1.3% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,284,000 after purchasing an additional 320,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 223,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after buying an additional 218,305 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.58.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.