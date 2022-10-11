DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Purchases 131 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Zscaler by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,741,177.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. BTIG Research lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.62.

ZS stock traded down $9.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.33. 176,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,145. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

