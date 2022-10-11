DeepSpace Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $311,313.54 (DXO)

DeepSpace Token (DXO) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One DeepSpace Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepSpace Token has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. DeepSpace Token has a total market cap of $311,313.54 and approximately $28,040.00 worth of DeepSpace Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepSpace Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,280.13 or 0.06725314 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00083943 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00031614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00064410 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00016786 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00027688 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000324 BTC.

DeepSpace Token Profile

DXO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SkunkHash v2 Raptor hashing algorithm. DeepSpace Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,120,000,000 tokens. DeepSpace Token’s official Twitter account is @deepspacetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepSpace Token is medium.com/deepspace-metaverse. DeepSpace Token’s official website is deep.space.

DeepSpace Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepSpace Token (DXO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeepSpace Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeepSpace Token is 0.00000038 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deep.space.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepSpace Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepSpace Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepSpace Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepSpace Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepSpace Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.