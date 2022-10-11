DeFi Degen Land Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DDL)

DeFi Degen Land (DDL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One DeFi Degen Land token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Degen Land has a market cap of $20,933.45 and approximately $1,230.00 worth of DeFi Degen Land was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeFi Degen Land has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFi Degen Land alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,027.75 or 1.00020499 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002366 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00037387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00060369 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022767 BTC.

DeFi Degen Land Token Profile

DeFi Degen Land (DDL) is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2021. DeFi Degen Land’s total supply is 300,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000,000 tokens. DeFi Degen Land’s official Twitter account is @defi_degen_land and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeFi Degen Land’s official website is defidegenland.com.

Buying and Selling DeFi Degen Land

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Degen Land (DDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeFi Degen Land has a current supply of 300,000,000,000 with 150,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeFi Degen Land is 0.00000014 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $241.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defidegenland.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Degen Land directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Degen Land should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Degen Land using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Degen Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Degen Land and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.