DeFi11 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $171,091.00 (D11)

DeFi11 (D11) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One DeFi11 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi11 has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. DeFi11 has a market capitalization of $171,091.00 and $44,871.00 worth of DeFi11 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



DeFi11 Profile

DeFi11’s launch date was March 15th, 2021. DeFi11’s total supply is 275,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DeFi11 is medium.com/defi11. DeFi11’s official website is defieleven.com. DeFi11’s official Twitter account is @defi_11 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFi11 is https://reddit.com/r/defieleven.

DeFi11 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi11 (D11) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeFi11 has a current supply of 275,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeFi11 is 0.00062751 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $63,963.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://defieleven.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi11 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi11 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi11 using one of the exchanges listed above.

