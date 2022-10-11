Defiskeletons (SKELETON) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Defiskeletons (SKELETON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. Defiskeletons has a total market capitalization of $108,381.08 and $15,710.00 worth of Defiskeletons was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Defiskeletons has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar. One Defiskeletons token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Defiskeletons alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003041 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Defiskeletons Profile

Defiskeletons’ launch date was May 11th, 2022. Defiskeletons’ total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for Defiskeletons is www.defiskeletons.com. Defiskeletons’ official Twitter account is @defiskeletons and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Defiskeletons is https://reddit.com/r/defiskeletons.

Buying and Selling Defiskeletons

According to CryptoCompare, “Defiskeletons (SKELETON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Defiskeletons has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Defiskeletons is 0.10252759 USD and is down -13.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,948.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defiskeletons.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defiskeletons directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Defiskeletons should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Defiskeletons using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Defiskeletons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defiskeletons and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.