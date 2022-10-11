DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.85

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

DeNA Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.54.

About DeNA

(Get Rating)

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates through Game Business, Sports Business, Live Streaming Business, Healthcare Business, and New Businesses and Others segments. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.