Derived Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6,188.68 (DVDX)

Derived (DVDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Over the last week, Derived has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Derived has a total market capitalization of $6,188.68 and approximately $159,192.00 worth of Derived was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Derived token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Derived Token Profile

Derived launched on October 14th, 2021. Derived’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,350,000 tokens. Derived’s official Twitter account is @derivedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Derived’s official website is derived.fi. The official message board for Derived is derivedfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Derived

According to CryptoCompare, “Derived (DVDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Derived has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Derived is 0.00040223 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $221,342.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://derived.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Derived directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Derived should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Derived using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

