Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVN traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.20. 189,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,781,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.88. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.42. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 78.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

