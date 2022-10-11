DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.47.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $100.22 on Friday. DexCom has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.80, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 85.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 33.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.