DGS Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 68,751 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter worth $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 73.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $308.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). LexinFintech had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $360.23 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

