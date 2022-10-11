DGS Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.3 %

TROW stock opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.65 and a 52 week high of $223.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROW. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

