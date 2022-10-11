DGS Capital Management LLC Has $204,000 Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Ferguson by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($147.41) to GBX 9,800 ($118.41) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($159.50) to £125 ($151.04) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,091.30.

Ferguson Price Performance

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.12.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

