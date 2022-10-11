DGS Capital Management LLC Has $253,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -221.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,169.33.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.