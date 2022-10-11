DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $147,000 in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,193 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,239,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 577.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,050,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 895,621 shares during the period. Finally, Emerging Variant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter valued at $8,130,000. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $883.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCO shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Arcos Dorados Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

