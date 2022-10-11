DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $75,000 in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCS. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in The Container Store Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $210,936.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCS opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $254.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $262.63 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

