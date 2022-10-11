DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 453 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DGS Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 994.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 201,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,099,000 after purchasing an additional 182,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $1,217,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $267.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Vertical Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.19.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

