DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 651 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

DGS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,251,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Yum China by 10,461.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Yum China by 5.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,674,000 after purchasing an additional 955,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Yum China by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,115,000 after purchasing an additional 922,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Yum China by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 592,864 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.18. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $61.29.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

