Dig Chain (DIG) Price Tops $0.0008

Dig Chain (DIG) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. Dig Chain has a market cap of $239,997.48 and approximately $10,054.00 worth of Dig Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dig Chain has traded up 128.6% against the US dollar. One Dig Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dig Chain Profile

Dig Chain (CRYPTO:DIG) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2021. Dig Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,667,141 tokens. Dig Chain’s official Twitter account is @dig_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dig Chain is digchain.org.

Buying and Selling Dig Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Dig Chain (DIG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cosmos platform. Dig Chain has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dig Chain is 0.00083133 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $235.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://digchain.org/.”

