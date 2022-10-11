Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 227,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 619.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 126,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 109,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

COM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,988. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81.

