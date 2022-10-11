Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.78 and last traded at $43.05. 133,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 90,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average is $50.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Return International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPIN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 251.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.