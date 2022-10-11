DR1VER Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14,882.49 (DR1$)

DR1VER (DR1$) traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One DR1VER token can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DR1VER has a market capitalization of $14,882.49 and $95,759.00 worth of DR1VER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DR1VER has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DR1VER Token Profile

DR1VER’s genesis date was July 4th, 2022. DR1VER’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,000 tokens. The official message board for DR1VER is t.me/dr1ver_official. DR1VER’s official Twitter account is @dr1ver_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. DR1VER’s official website is www.dr1ver.io.

Buying and Selling DR1VER

According to CryptoCompare, “DR1VER (DR1$) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DR1VER has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DR1VER is 0.01193852 USD and is down -20.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $125,578.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.dr1ver.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DR1VER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DR1VER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DR1VER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

