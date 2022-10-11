DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.55

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DITHF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised DS Smith from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 420 ($5.07) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DS Smith from GBX 378 ($4.57) to GBX 388 ($4.69) in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DS Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

