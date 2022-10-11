Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $393.00 million-$401.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.15 million.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.66. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAPA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

About Duckhorn Portfolio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

