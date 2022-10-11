Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 2.1% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $19,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $88.99 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $88.58 and a one year high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. UBS Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

