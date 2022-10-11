Duzce Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,830.00 (DUZCE)

Duzce Token (DUZCE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Duzce Token token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Duzce Token has a total market cap of $155,040.44 and $11,830.00 worth of Duzce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Duzce Token has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Duzce Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003064 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070156 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10725208 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034343 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Duzce Token Profile

Duzce Token’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Duzce Token’s total supply is 1,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,047,628 tokens. Duzce Token’s official Twitter account is @duzcespororgtr. The official website for Duzce Token is www.bitexen.com/ieo/duzce.

Buying and Selling Duzce Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Duzce Token (DUZCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Duzce Token has a current supply of 1,100,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Duzce Token is 0.1484582 USD and is down -11.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $18,330.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitexen.com/ieo/DUZCE.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duzce Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duzce Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duzce Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duzce Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duzce Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.