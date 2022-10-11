DWS Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
KTF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. 88,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,314. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
