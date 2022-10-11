DWS Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

KTF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. 88,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,314. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTF. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 39.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.