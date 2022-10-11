E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.54

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 25920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $160.38 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Peter Hantman sold 21,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $152,340.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $354,845 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in E2open Parent by 99.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $84,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

