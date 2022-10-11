Early Bird (EBIRD) Trading 10.2% Lower This Week

Early Bird (EBIRD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Early Bird has a market capitalization of $158,347.80 and $609.00 worth of Early Bird was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Early Bird token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Early Bird has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 231.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034350 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Early Bird

Early Bird’s launch date was July 29th, 2021. Early Bird’s official Twitter account is @earlybirdtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Early Bird is https://reddit.com/r/earlybirdtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Early Bird’s official website is ebird.finance.

Early Bird Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Early Bird (EBIRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Early Bird has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Early Bird is 0 USD and is down -3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ebird.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Early Bird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Early Bird should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Early Bird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

