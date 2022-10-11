Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Insider Cypress Investments, Llc Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) insider Cypress Investments, Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $14,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,017,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,503,891.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

ESTE traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,846. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 313,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 57.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter.

About Earthstone Energy

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.