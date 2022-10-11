Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Boosted by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.9% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LLY stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $328.22. 55,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,481,439. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $341.70. The stock has a market cap of $311.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total value of $5,760,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,892,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,920 shares of company stock worth $120,256,565 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.