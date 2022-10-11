ElonBank (ELONBANK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $390.72

ElonBank (ELONBANK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. One ElonBank token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ElonBank has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. ElonBank has a total market capitalization of $390.72 and $19.00 worth of ElonBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ElonBank Token Profile

ElonBank was first traded on March 28th, 2022. ElonBank’s total supply is 8,781,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000 tokens. ElonBank’s official Twitter account is @elonbankbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ElonBank’s official website is elonbank.io. The official message board for ElonBank is medium.com/@elonbank.

Buying and Selling ElonBank

According to CryptoCompare, “ElonBank (ELONBANK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ElonBank has a current supply of 8,531,417.06653 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ElonBank is 0.00400892 USD and is down -6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elonbank.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ElonBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ElonBank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ElonBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

