Empire Company Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$33.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$37.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.80. Empire has a twelve month low of C$33.09 and a twelve month high of C$46.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent acquired 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,875.13. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,231.44. In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent purchased 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,875.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,231.44. Also, Director Michael Bennett Medline purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$35.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$348,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,099,404.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Scotiabank set a C$43.50 price target on shares of Empire and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.61.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

