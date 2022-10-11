Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Increased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 2.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $25,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.