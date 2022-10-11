Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.99

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.99 and last traded at $36.42, with a volume of 67662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.00%.

Institutional Trading of Enbridge

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8.0% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 722,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Enbridge by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 27.9% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 8.4% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.