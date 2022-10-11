Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Position Reduced by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encore Wire by 5.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of WIRE stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,111. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.97. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $151.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $6.56. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

