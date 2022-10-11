Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.93 and last traded at $63.23. 20,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 319,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.26.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average is $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Endava by 23.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

