Enhancing Capital LLC Buys New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $1,882,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.9 %

PM stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,787. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93. The company has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

