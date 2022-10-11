Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

NVST has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

NVST opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Envista had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $645.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Envista by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,101,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,581,000 after acquiring an additional 148,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Envista by 32.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,472,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,598,000 after buying an additional 2,594,861 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Envista by 66.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,237,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,856,000 after buying an additional 2,099,112 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Envista by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,401,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,388,000 after buying an additional 47,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 15.9% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,657,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,204,000 after buying an additional 364,955 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

