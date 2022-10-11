Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Piper Sandler

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equity Residential from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.39.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.7 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $62.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Stories

