Eroverse (ERO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,442.00

Eroverse (ERO) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Eroverse token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eroverse has a market capitalization of $119,565.55 and approximately $13,442.00 worth of Eroverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Eroverse has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eroverse alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,972.33 or 1.00055488 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022679 BTC.

About Eroverse

Eroverse is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2021. Eroverse’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. Eroverse’s official website is eroverse.io. Eroverse’s official Twitter account is @eroverse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Eroverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eroverse (ERO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Eroverse has a current supply of 45,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Eroverse is 0.00000395 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $20.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eroverse.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eroverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eroverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eroverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eroverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eroverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.